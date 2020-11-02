STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Halted by pandemic, restoration work to resume at Mecca Masjid

In September, the government decided to allow devotees to attend prayers at the mosque.

Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad

Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad. (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Department of Heritage Telangana is set to resume restoration work at the Mecca Masjid, months after it was stopped due to the onset of the pandemic.The previous contractors, Laxmi Hericon, in all likelihood will not take up the works due to differences in opinion with the department, and the latter is now looking for other contractors, sources said. While the department says that the previous contractor’s scope of work is completed, sources said the contractors are unhappy with the department and their way of handling the work. 

Meanwhile, there is a lot of work left to be done at the 16th century mosque, which was initially set to be completely restored by September 2020. Due to the pandemic, the deadline has again been extended. The works include plastering of internal domes, restoration of damaged cornices, replacement of age-old glass panels and so on. 

As per the department, loose plater on the internal domes of the mosque area will be removed and they will be replastered with lime cement. As for the damaged cornices, the department has directed prospective contractors to make templates to match the original work and restore them.The old louvered windows and glass panels are also set to be repaired. Mecca Masjid, built between the 16th and 17th centuries, is one of the largest mosques in India with a capacity of 20,000.

In September, the government decided to allow devotees to attend prayers at the mosque. After the outbreak of the pandemic, the mosque and other religious places in the State were closed.

