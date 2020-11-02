STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KT Rama Rao warns of BJP-fuelled violence in Hyderabad today

TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said he had definite information that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy to incite violence in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of the Dubbaka bypoll.

Published: 02nd November 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao

TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said he had definite information that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy to incite violence in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of the Dubbaka bypoll. To influence voters, it is taking advantage of an incident that had occurred at its State office, wherein a BJP worker tried to set himself ablaze, he said. 

Speaking to media persons here, Rama Rao said the latest antic of the saffron party is the acme of a series of experiments it had tried in order to show the TRS in poor light and gain an upper hand in the run-up to the byelection. “I have information that the BJP is trying to create trouble, provoke the police into resorting to lathi charge and even open fire to whip up a sympathy wave in its favour ahead of the byelection,” he said. 

The BJP has been planning to lay siege to either Pragathi Bhavan, Telangana Bhavan or the DGP’s office, just to provoke the police into using force against them, he said. This simply goes to show the despicable depths to which the party can plunge to for a fistful of voters, the TRS working president lamented.  

Alleging that the BJP has been peddling lies and half-truths about the TRS, Rama Rao said: “With its campaign of disinformation, it has even excelled Goebbels. Raghunandan Rao had staged a drama of his hand getting fractured when TRS activists mobbed him and that his party president claimed that he had been assaulted. Their false campaign failed after the police released videos of the raids”.

He further said while the police raided two residences of the BJP and TRS leaders’ houses, the former had claimed that eight houses of their leaders had been raided at a time. KTR said the government machinery working under the Election Commission of India has foiled the attempts to transport money to Dubbaka. Even on Sunday, the copsseized `1 crore and earlier it was `40 lakh, he said. 

Meanwhile, TRS leaders have complained to the ECI and DGP on the alleged conspiracy to incite violence. Rama Rao said a TRS delegation, when it met the DGP, asked him to mercilessly stamp down any attempt of the BJP to create anarchy in Hyderabad, a city known for its peace and harmony.

