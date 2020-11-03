STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
19-year-old racks up debts after betting on IPL matches, ends life in Hyderabad

When the IPL began a month ago, he started betting on the matches. As his income was not sufficient to participate in the betting, he borrowed money from his friends. However, he kept losing money.

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A migrant from Jharkhand who racked up debts after betting on IPL matches ended his life at Punjagutta in the city on Tuesday. The victim Sonu Kumar Yadav (19) was found hanging in the washroom of his rented room, the police said. Sonu had been working as a coconut vendor in the city.

Arun Kumar, Sub-inspector Punjagutta, said a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

According to police, Sonu Kumar Yadav had migrated to the city along with his brother Arjun Kumar Yadav. Sonu was residing at Punjagutta and Arjun was residing at Dilsukhnagar. During the lockdown period, they went home and returned to the city three months ago, after the norms were relaxed.

When the IPL 2020 season began a month ago, he started betting on the matches. As his income was not sufficient to participate in the betting, he borrowed money from his friends. However, he kept losing money.

On Tuesday morning, he went to the washroom and did not come out for a long time. His roommates broke open the door and found him hanging from the ventilator and informed his brother and the police. Police suspect that he could have taken the extreme step due to his debts.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Comments

