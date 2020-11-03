Ailing octogenarian ends life by jumping into Nala in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of an 80-year-old woman was found in a Nala at Chaitanyapuri in Rachakonda commissionerate limits in the city on Tuesday. Police found the woman, identified as Kotha Sarojamma, decided to end her life due to health issues.

B Ravi Kumar, Inspector Chaitanyapuri police station said that the body has been recovered and shifted for a postmortem examination.

According to police, Sarojamma has been residing at P&T colony of Saroor Nagar along with her family. As usual, she came out for a morning walk on Tuesday. Around 6.15 am while walking by the Nala, she suddenly jumped in it. Morning walkers who noticed the act alerted her family members - who rushed to the spot and started searching for her.

An hour later, locals noticed a woman’s body in the Nala at Chaitanyapuri and alerted police who recovered the body. Meanwhile, Sarojamma’s family members also arrived at the spot and identified her.

They told police that she had been suffering from age-related health issues, due to which she could have taken the extreme step. Based on their complaint, police registered a case and started an investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)