STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Ailing octogenarian ends life by jumping into Nala in Hyderabad

B Ravi Kumar, Inspector Chaitanyapuri police station said that the body has been recovered and shifted for a postmortem examination.

Published: 03rd November 2020 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Around 6.15 am while walking by the Nala, she suddenly jumped in it. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of an 80-year-old woman was found in a Nala at Chaitanyapuri in Rachakonda commissionerate limits in the city on Tuesday. Police found the woman, identified as Kotha Sarojamma, decided to end her life due to health issues. 

B Ravi Kumar, Inspector Chaitanyapuri police station said that the body has been recovered and shifted for a postmortem examination.

According to police, Sarojamma has been residing at P&T colony of Saroor Nagar along with her family. As usual, she came out for a morning walk on Tuesday. Around 6.15 am while walking by the Nala, she suddenly jumped in it. Morning walkers who noticed the act alerted her family members - who rushed to the spot and started searching for her. 

An hour later, locals noticed a woman’s body in the Nala at Chaitanyapuri and alerted police who recovered the body. Meanwhile, Sarojamma’s family members also arrived at the spot and identified her.

They told police that she had been suffering from age-related health issues, due to which she could have taken the extreme step. Based on their complaint, police registered a case and started an investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide hyderabad suicide
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp