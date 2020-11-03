Ditch leather, urges PETA campaign

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In honour of World Vegan Month (November), People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has placed a billboard in HITEC City showing a cow and a buffalo next to the words “We’re Individuals. We’re Not Shoes or Belts. Wear Something Vegan”. The ad is part of a nationwide fashion-focused campaign that also includes billboards in other cities besides Hyderabad encouraging shoppers to go leather- or wool-free or to steer clear of exotic skins.

“When it comes to feeling pain and fear, loving their families, and valuing their own lives, cows and buffaloes are no different from humans,” says PETA India Senior Campaigns Coordinator Radhika Suryavanshi.

Cows, buffaloes, and other animals used for leather in India are often crammed onto vehicles so tightly that their bones break. The throats of those who survive this ordeal are cut in full view of others at the slaughterhouse, and for many, dismembering and skinning begins while they’re still conscious. Leather is also detrimental to human health and the environment: run-off from leather tanneries poisons rivers and streams, harming all life within, and has been linked to cancer, respiratory infections, and other health conditions in humans.