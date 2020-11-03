Four including two Indians arrested for murder of Hyderabad man in United States

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four persons including two Indian nationals have been arrested in connection with the murder of Hyderabad man Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin in the United States.

Although the names of the perpetrators have not been released officially by the Upson County Police of Georgia in the US, their online portal for prisoner management indicates that the two Indian nationals were Telugus residing in the same Thomaston area of Georgia, where Mohiuddin used to stay.

The two Indian nationals who have been charged with murder by the Upson County Police were arrested on Monday. Mohiuddin, 37, a native of Chanchalguda, was running a grocery shop called Needs in Georgia. He was stabbed to death on Sunday morning when he opened the door of his house.

Mohiuddin is survived by his wife Mehnaaz Fatima and a 10-month-old baby. His wife Fatima said, "My husband was having some differences with his business partner. The last time we had a conversation was on Sunday morning, and he said that he will reach home in 30 minutes and call me back. "

She said, "However, he did not get back neither did he respond to my calls. Through some friends I came to know that my husband was stabbed to death and that the police have shifted his body to a nearby hospital."

Now, Mohiuddin's family members are requesting the Telangana government and the Ministry of External Affairs to arrange for their travel to the US so that they can perform his last rites.