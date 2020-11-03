Game’s on!

Tamanna S Mehdi By

HYDERABAD: People of all ages are becoming avid gamers on their mobile phones, with e-sport games finding many takers. With entertainment and sports options outside of home closed for months, folks have taken to e-sports. This has made a career in e-sports a lucrative one in India. It is creating exciting careers in support roles beyond just the players. The users’ virtual avatars also help them earn money.

Based on a survey by BARC and Nielsen, the number of smartphone game users grew from 53 per cent per week to 68 per cent, a rise by 15 per cent from pre-lockdown times. The time spent on mobile games went up from 151 minutes to 218 minutes, a rise by 44 per cent per user per week during the lockdown.

The e-sports segment has seen a significant growth in the past few months with smart phones becoming affordable, and with faster internet speeds. The ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge’ by the Centre in August showcased many home-grown apps. Founded by Hyderabadis Kashyap Reddy and Keerti Singh, Hitwicket Superstars – a cricket strategy game - bagged the top spot in the gaming category in the contest.

Hyderabad-based Suyash Bose, 32, an architect by profession is an avid gamer for the past 20 years. He feels, “Mobile gaming is now catching on in the huge semi-urban and rural markets. Ludo, carom, Table Tennis, cricket, football are popular e-sports. PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty, Fortnite, Fifa 19, etc started the trend in the last few years.”

Ishaan Arya, founder, TEC comments, “While globally, gaming and e-sports revenue overshadow that of traditional industries such as film and music, it is surely getting there with one of the largest mobile audiences in the world consuming gaming content on a daily basis.” His platform hosts popular games such as Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Rainbow Six Seige.

Many IPL fans have made their fantasy Dream Teams on the Dream11 app. The rise is evident as platforms such as Gamerji, The ESports Club (TEC), Indian Gaming League (IGL), Hitwicket, etc are creating their footprints globally.

Yash Pariani, CEO and founder, IGL, says: “We have witnessed approximately 15.1K users on our e-sports platform from Hyderabad. We have observed these figures with the combination of Google Analytics and also when users sign up on our website.”

Local connect

Developers are leaving no stone unturned, going all out to capture a wide desi market. Hitwicket is introducing ‘Ra 1’ as a new skin for its in-game characters, based on the character from the Ramayana. “Marrying this cultural element to the vehicle of mobile gaming, we seek not only to add greater value to our users’ experience, but to represent the richness and diversity of Indian mythology and folklore,” says Kashyap Reddy, co-founder, Hitwicket.

Amit Purohit is the founder of Fantasy Akhada, a fantasy sports platform covering cricket and football. He comments, “We aim to acquire users intelligently at an optimum cost and then delight them with personalised, dedicated, 24*7 customer care desk. Also, apart from the core DFS gaming option, we have predictions and match club which help us cover an entire range of sports fans.”

Future of digital gaming

“Digital gaming has been emerging steadily as one of the favourite pastimes in the world even before the pandemic and the lockdowns, but as soon as live entertainment came to a halt, the virtual kind just took off,” says Ishaan. “It is providing a digital 3D environment in which people can develop content, interact, and pass on knowledge in innovative ways,” adds Ishaan who founded the company with Vamsi Krishna in 2019. “From a revenue standpoint, we aim Fantasy Akhada to be in the top 10 players in the country by 2022,” shares Amit.

Trends that will shape the gaming industry post-Covid-19

Mobile First: The accessibility of mobile is undeniable. The localisation and ease of access of mobile games makes it the driving force behind the growth of gaming in India, reflected clearly in both the rise and fall of PUBG Mobile in India.

Livestreams: Watching gaming for entertainment has been growing with the rise of personalities such as Mortal, Rakazone and Hydraflick.

Sports to e-sports: Professional sports leagues turned to e-sports to engage with their audiences before sports resumed.

Community aspect: Socialising via gaming as people are restricted from physically meeting up.

- Ishaan Arya

