GHMC launches drive to clear larvae

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC has taken up anti-larva activities and removal of hyacinth and discarded material from water bodies in the city, as per the instructions of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said.

The Mayor along with MLA Maganti Gopinath, launched anti-larval operations and spraying in Kotha Cheruvu, Jubilee Hills on Monday. The Mayor said to control the spread of vector-borne and communicable diseases, citizens should keep their surrounding clean and advised them not to throw waste in lakes and nalas.

The GHMC has taken up a special sanitation drive to clear larvae in rain-hit areas. The areas include 235 colonies, 39 lakes and the Musi river. About 2.2 lakh Gambusia fish and 6,000 oil balls were released in nalas and lakes. A total of 10 drones have been deployed to spray chemicals into lakes. Fogging operations have also been taken up.