Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board gets modern cargo vehicle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board on Monday introduced a new 11-ton capacity cargo vehicle mounted with hydraulic crane, the first-of-its-kind in India. The first vehicle is being deployed at Sainikpuri reservoir.

The vehicle would be utilised daily for hassle-free loading, transportation, unloading and fixing of Chlorine tonners at reservoirs. The crane can lift up to 2.5 MT capacity load and carry three 1,000 kg capacity tonners and three 100 kg Chlorine cylinders.