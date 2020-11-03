Irregularities in relief distribution for Hyderabad flood survivors: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging widespread irregularities and discrimination in disbursement of compensation meant for the flood-affected families in Hyderabad, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan has written an open letter to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court asking him to constitute an inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

He said that instead of providing the relief amount of Rs 10,000 through cheques to identified beneficiaries, cash was being distributed arbitrarily.

Sravan alleged that TRS leaders, who don't hold any official positions, were distributing anywhere between Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. "I'm worried how the beneficiaries were identified and whether any data of relief compensations distributed to people in the GHMC area is being maintained?" he said.

Stating that the distribution is taking place in violation of Article 266, he said, "If the money disbursed is from the Contingency Fund, then the disbursements should be done after enacting a law on that behalf and not by an executive fiat."

Expressing fear that TRS leaders would again take up distribution during the GHMC poll campaign, he asked the CJI to consider his letter as PIL and punish the culprits.