Proud moment for University of Hyderabad, three professors among world's top researchers

As many as 15 UoH faculty figured among the top two per cent of Indian researchers as per the study, which was based on SCOPUS database publications.

Published: 03rd November 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three University of Hyderabad (UoH) faculty emerged among the top 200 researchers in the world in their respective fields, in a study conducted by researchers from Stanford University, Elsevier and SciTech Strategies. The findings were published in the journal PLOS Biology.

The three researchers are Prof MNV Prasad of the School of Life Sciences, ranked 116th in the field of Environmental Sciences, Prof Ashwini Nangia of School of Chemistry, ranked 124th in Inorganic and Nuclear Chemistry and Prof Pramod K Nayar of the Department of English, ranked 189th in Literary Studies.

While Prof Prasad is an Honorary Professor at UoH after superannuation, Prof Nangia is associated with UoH and is presently serving as Director of National Chemical Laboratory, Pune and Prof Pramod K Nayar is Director—Institution of Eminence, at UoH.

As many as 15 UoH faculty figured among the top two per cent of Indian researchers as per the study, which was based on SCOPUS database publications. In some cases, such as Literary Studies, UoH had the only Indian academic in the world’s top 200. 

UoH vice-chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile said, "UoH clearly demonstrates excellence across multiple disciplines, as can be seen from this data, with concentrations of high-impact work in Physics, Chemistry, Life Sciences, Computer Science and English. UoH has been at the forefront of research in multiple disciplines and the faculty listed here are all high performers."

