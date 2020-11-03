Sindhu throws a googly at fans with social media post  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Olympic champion and badminton star PV Sindhu on Monday gave a shocker to her fans and game lovers when she announced ‘I RETIRE’ with a post on social media with the tagline: Denmark Open was the final straw.’ In the message she said, “I’ve been thinking about coming clean with my feeling for a while now. I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That’s why I am writing today to tell you that I’m done.”

She went on to add that the pandemic has been an eye-opener for her. “I could train hard to fight the toughest of oppnents, tooth and nail, right till the final shot of the game. I have done it before, I can do it again. But how I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix? It has been months at home and we still question ourselves every time we step out. Internalizing all this and reading about so many heart-breaking stories online has got me to question a lot about myself and this world we live in. Not being able to reprsent Indian in the Denmark Open was the last straw.”

She left her fans at a cliffhanger at this point. The swipe then leads to another post which ends saying: “I choose to retire from substandard hygience standards and our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus.” Then she goes on to add that she refuses to give up without conquering this fear and that she will carry on doing so till we have a safer world. While some fans questioned her ‘why you retire so early,’ others fought among themselves chiding each other for jumping to the conclusion that she was announcing retirement from badminton. Many also shared the post with breaking news of Sinidhu retiring. Perhaps, it was a teaser for a bigger campaign. Good shot, Sindhu!