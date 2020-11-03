STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Sindhu throws a googly at fans with social media post  

The ‘I retire’ post sent fans in a tizzy. Later she talks about retirement from the lackadaiscal attitude towards Coronavirus
 

Published: 03rd November 2020 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Olympic champion and badminton star PV Sindhu on Monday gave a shocker to her fans and game lovers when she announced ‘I RETIRE’ with a post on social media with the tagline: Denmark Open was the final straw.’ In the message she said, “I’ve been thinking about coming clean with my feeling for a while now. I admit I have been  struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That’s why I am writing today to tell you that I’m done.”

She went on to add that the pandemic has been an eye-opener for her. “I could train hard to fight the toughest of oppnents, tooth and nail, right till the final shot of the game. I have done it before, I can do it again. But how I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix? It has been months at home and we still question ourselves every time we step out. Internalizing all this and reading about so many heart-breaking stories online has got me to question a lot about myself and this world we live in. Not being able to reprsent Indian in the Denmark Open was the last straw.”

She left her fans at a cliffhanger at this point. The swipe then leads to another post which ends saying: “I choose to retire from substandard hygience standards and our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus.” Then she goes on to add that she refuses to give up without conquering this fear and that she will carry on doing so till we have a safer world. While some fans questioned her ‘why you retire so early,’ others fought among themselves chiding each other for jumping to the conclusion that she was announcing retirement from badminton. Many also shared the post with breaking news of Sinidhu retiring. Perhaps, it was a teaser for a bigger campaign. Good shot, Sindhu!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp