STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Snippets from light and landscape

The exhibition explores through this show a diverse range of techniques and mediums. The works included in this exhibition will be on view to the public for the first time.

Published: 03rd November 2020 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was the Bengal School of Art that rewrote and revolutionised the Indian art scene as an answer to the British style of art which had its own set patterns totally divorced from the sense and sensibilities of the Indian subcontinent. It was Abanindranath Tagore (1871-1951), the nephew of poet Rabindranath Tagore, who shaped up the movement. Monalisa Behera, the curator, writes in the curatorial note: “Nicholas Roerich described Abanindranath as “A power beacon, as a guru of an entire school of art.” He transformed the post-Renaissance academic realism into which he was trained with his series of contacts with oriental art into something more supple and responsive to the imaginative flights of his mind. He arrived on the Indian art scene with the first wave of Indian nationalism, and was seen as a father figure of nationalist art and modernism.”

His brother Gaganendranath Tagore (1867-1938) played an equally important part as he’s known among the earliest modern artists of India. And quite interestingly, a few Britishers at the time when Calcutta was the capital of the British Raj, a few Britishers came forward to support it. One among them was English historian and arts administrator Ernest Binfield Havell, whose role was instrumental in rejecting traditional western academic approaches in art. On the contrary, he supported and promoted Mughal miniatures encouraging students to seek inspiration from the same. He influenced Abanindranath much and took the movement forward blending Rajasthani, Pahari, and Mughal miniature styles of paintings.

Abanindranath’s pupil Nandalal Bose was instrumental in contributing to the art movement as he’s known to have painted the famous linocut print of Gandhi with a staff. Other than him Ganesh Pyne (1937 – 2013), Bikash Bhattacharjee (1940–2006), Jogen Chowdhury (b. 1939--), and others were contemporary Bengal School of Art painters. Their artistic expressions of Indian themes form a visual vocabulary celebrated even today. That’s how Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills is celebrating the works of these noted artists through its exhibition titled ‘Woven in Time: Glimpses of Abanindranath Tagore, Gaganendranath Tagore, Ganesh Pyne, and Jogen Chowdhury’. The paintings are from the collection of the gallery.

The exhibition offers glimpses into vignettes shifting between, colour fields, unbroken lines to contours of a figure, decay, and poetic distortions presenting not just the body of a landscape but also of the artists’ mental terrain. The exhibition explores through this show a diverse range of techniques and mediums. The works included in this exhibition will be on view to the public for the first time.

— Saima Afreen
 saima@newindianexpress 
 @Sfreen

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp