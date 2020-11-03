STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Special wing to maintain drainage system in Hyderabad

According  to officials, the project will study the existing nalas and storm water drainage system and identify critical narrow points and encroachments on nalas.

Published: 03rd November 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Drainage channel without side walls near Ratha Road in Old Town.

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has set up a Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), a dedicated new project wing to plan, develop and maintain a comprehensive storm water drainage and nala system in Greater Hyderabad.

The overall objective of the new programme, which is an exclusive wing within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), is to mitigate the adversities on account of heavy rains and urban floods in future. 

Retd Chief Engineering to head new wing

According  to officials, the project will study the existing nalas and storm water drainage system, and identify critical narrow points, encroachments on nalas, study trunk mains, feeder nalas and other issues and submit reports to take up all works on a mission mode. 

State Government has appointed Vasantha, a retired chief engineer of R&B Department, and posted her as OSD for SNDP. The OSD post, which is equivalent to Chief Engineer, will be of one year duration. 

The SNDP is created as a special wing in GHMC to exclusively to look after nala, storm water drain issues in coordination with other line departments and will work under the overall control of the GHMC Commissioner. Officials from Irrigation Department and field experts would be inducted based on field requirements. 

The SNDP has been established as Hyderabad experienced unprecedented rains last month and the consequent flooding of many low lying areas is attributed, among other things, to narrowing of nalas and storm water drains. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Strategic Nala Development Programme Hyderabad nala system Hyderabad drainage Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp