Verified ID perks on matrimonial site now

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BharatMatrimony on Monday launched a membership service called that offers 100% ID verified profiles. To be eligible for this category, members should 1) Hold a degree (graduation or above), 2) Verify their ID (Driving License, Passport, PAN card or Ration card) and 3) Upload a profile photo. CEO Murugavel Janakiraman explained, “This would deepen our trust with users and enhance their experience.”

The portal also recently launched a slew of new features to provide a safe and secure matchmaking environment to women members.

With the “Who Can See Me” feature, members have complete control of who can see their profile and contact them. They can set various criteria like age, income, education, community etc., and allow only prospects who meet these criteria to view and contact them.