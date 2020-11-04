Diarrhoea cases on the rise in flood-hit localities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Clean drinking water is still not accessible to many residents of flood-ravaged parts of Old City in Hyderabad. As a result, diarrhoea cases are on the rise in several pockets. According to health staff in various clusters, at least 8-10 diarrhoea cases are being reported every day in Balapur, Chandrayangutta, and Falaknuma — the major flood-hit localities.

“We have close to 10 cases of moderate diarrhoea in certain clusters every day. No patient has been admitted to a hospital till now. While it can’t be called an outbreak yet, it is important that people continue to take all post-flood precautions,” said a health official from Hyderabad district.

At present, ORS distribution is being taken up, in addition to educating citizens to compulsorily boil drinking water. However, with a majority of homes still reeling under the aftermath of the floods, several diseases continue to spread.

Meanwhile, in the same pockets, two cases of dengue have also been reported. “While fogging and entomological interventions are being carried out, we have had two cases of dengue, as stagnant water is still present in some areas,” said a senior official from the Health Department.

The issue is more persistent in the encroached areas of nalas and lake-beds, where the road to recovery is still an uphill task.

“The mosquito menace is bad and the GHMC vehicles come only till the periphery, leaving the innermost slums untouched,” added Fathima A, a resident of Royal Colony in Balapur, which still has around 200 submerged huts.

Two dengue cases reported

