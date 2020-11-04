STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Diwali new-age healthy gifts

In India, festivals act as a force uniting people of different backgrounds and Diwali is the epitome of this example as people exchange gifts and foods.

Published: 04th November 2020 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Diwali 2020 is just around the corner and the festive cheer is for all to see. India is often dubbed as the land of festivals, and the festival of lights surely tops as one of the most significant and widely celebrated festivals in the country.

In India, festivals act as a force uniting people of different backgrounds and Diwali is the epitome of this example as people exchange gifts and foods. Sweets are the first thing that comes to anyone’s mind when talking about Diwali, and it is one of the best ways to connect with a person of a different culture or background as everyone loves some yummy treats.

Dry fruits and nuts
When you fill-up your gift hamper with dry fruits and nuts, you just load it with the greatest gift of them all- health. Be it cashews, pitted prunes, raisins, dried apples, dates, almonds, dried apricots, walnuts, peaches, raisins, pistachios/pista, macadamias, or Brazilian nuts, you can’t go wrong with this idea. A super healthy Diwali gift that makes so much more sense than desserts, candies and sweets that come attached with the doctor’s frown. 

Exotic and winter fruits 
There are few healthier bites on this planet than fruits. Go ahead and mix up your gift hamper with both seasonal fruits (pineapple, strawberry, apple, orange, banana, dried peach, apricot, honeydew, prune, melon) and exotic fruits hampers which are readily available these days. 

Protein Bar-Fi by The Whole Truth
If there’s one food item that’s symbolic of this festival, it’s the humble Barfi. Not just any barfi, but barfi topped with chandi varak. The Whole Truth’s Protein Bar-Fi is a mini protein bar, filled with dry fruits such cashews, almonds, dates & berries. It is as tasty as any other local barfi. Consumers have two options to choose from – one of 16 Bar-Fis and the other with 10 Bar-Fis. Each also comes with scented candles. 

Tea Hampers
Take a good look at your cuppa. If it’s tea, you’re in luck. The advantages of this flavourful fluid go well beyond providing refreshment. Looking for a healthy Diwali gift? A tea hamper should rank high on your list.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp