Diwali new-age healthy gifts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Diwali 2020 is just around the corner and the festive cheer is for all to see. India is often dubbed as the land of festivals, and the festival of lights surely tops as one of the most significant and widely celebrated festivals in the country.

In India, festivals act as a force uniting people of different backgrounds and Diwali is the epitome of this example as people exchange gifts and foods. Sweets are the first thing that comes to anyone’s mind when talking about Diwali, and it is one of the best ways to connect with a person of a different culture or background as everyone loves some yummy treats.

Dry fruits and nuts

When you fill-up your gift hamper with dry fruits and nuts, you just load it with the greatest gift of them all- health. Be it cashews, pitted prunes, raisins, dried apples, dates, almonds, dried apricots, walnuts, peaches, raisins, pistachios/pista, macadamias, or Brazilian nuts, you can’t go wrong with this idea. A super healthy Diwali gift that makes so much more sense than desserts, candies and sweets that come attached with the doctor’s frown.

Exotic and winter fruits

There are few healthier bites on this planet than fruits. Go ahead and mix up your gift hamper with both seasonal fruits (pineapple, strawberry, apple, orange, banana, dried peach, apricot, honeydew, prune, melon) and exotic fruits hampers which are readily available these days.

Protein Bar-Fi by The Whole Truth

If there’s one food item that’s symbolic of this festival, it’s the humble Barfi. Not just any barfi, but barfi topped with chandi varak. The Whole Truth’s Protein Bar-Fi is a mini protein bar, filled with dry fruits such cashews, almonds, dates & berries. It is as tasty as any other local barfi. Consumers have two options to choose from – one of 16 Bar-Fis and the other with 10 Bar-Fis. Each also comes with scented candles.

Tea Hampers

Take a good look at your cuppa. If it’s tea, you’re in luck. The advantages of this flavourful fluid go well beyond providing refreshment. Looking for a healthy Diwali gift? A tea hamper should rank high on your list.