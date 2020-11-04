Hyderabadis splurging on fancy jewellery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : It’s online, more than offline. It’s trendy, lightweight and affordable instead of traditional, heavy and expensive in Hyderabad, according to an observation by Melorra, a lightweight fine jewellery brand based on a steady rise in orders from cities like Hyderabad over the last six months.

It could be due to safety, convenience, the largest collection of affordable and trendy, lightweight gold jewellery and the fact that deliver to almost every pin code, the brand says. In Hyderabad, the maximum demand for lightweight jewellery is from young adults between the ages of 25-35 years.

The city recorded the highest average order value in gold and gemstones with rings and earrings being a preferred choice. Other popular buys include pendants and chains. Their sales picked up after they launched a campaign called “The Art of 24x7 fashion” featuring Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor.

“There is jewellery available for as less as INR 3500, something that is appealing given the customer sentiment today,” says Saroja Yeramilli, Founder & CEO, Melorra of the brand that has delivered to over 1750 towns in the country.

The brand has been recording accelerated growth in order value and numbers ever since the lockdown was lifted. They have also witnessed a 4X increase in traffic compared to last Diwali and the ASP (average selling price) has grown by 40% compared to pre-Covid levels, she added.

