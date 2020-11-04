Night bazar to soon dot Hussainsagar shoreline

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A state-of-the-art night bazar is being developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) along the shoreline of Hussainsagar beside Sanjeevaiah Park, Necklace Road and Buddha Bhavan. The project would be taken up in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

Utmost care would be taken to preserve the full tank level and water quality of the lake, while building the proposed night bazar, said HMDA officials. The bazar would accommodate 150 to 200 shops, and would have boardwalks with landscapes in between, spacious sitting arenas, parking facilities in compliance with a Supreme Court Committee’s recommendations. The 1.3-km stretch would be transformed into a vibrant tourist attraction for Hyderabadis, said the officials.

They further told Express that the night bazar would offer a street-shopping experience to customers, and would sell cosmetics, bangles, handicrafts, khadi and other articles. The most attractive component would be the boardwalk with urban benches, they added.The project is being taken up as per the directions of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

A Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) deck is also proposed along the shoreline, which would offer a scenic view of the lake. Other development components include, modern lighting and sitting arrangements and a granite pavement. The retail units proposed would be eco-friendly with Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) planter boxes as roofs.

Officials iterated that the construction would conform to applicable norms, and at no cost would the FTL and the water quality be permitted to get affected in the process. The project is proposed to be developed and operated by a private developer. Tenders are being floated by the HMDA in this regard, they added.