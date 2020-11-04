STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Swamped Cheruvu continues to haunt Meerpet residents

Knee-deep water persists in MLR Colony; residents say that lack of storm water drains is root cause of relentless floods in the area

Published: 04th November 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Residents wade through knee-deep water in flood-affected MLR Colony in Meerpet on Tuesday | RVK Rao

Residents wade through knee-deep water in flood-affected MLR Colony in Meerpet on Tuesday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AN overflowing Pedda Cheruvu has made the lives of MLR Colony residents a living hell. Though the floodwater receded in most parts of the city weeks ago, this colony in Meerpet continues to have knee-deep water.

Residents say that lack of adequate storm water drains in the area is the root cause of the relentless floods. The existing storm water drains, which were laid in the colony a few years ago, are packed with silt and other debris. “The drains are very small. Moreover, desilting hasn’t been carried out for ages now,” they claim.

“Water from Pedda Cheruvu and other tanks are flooding our colony. We had asked the elected representatives, including local MLA and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, to lay bigger pipelines so that whenever tanks overflow, water can ease through. But nobody has taken our request into consideration,” said Chary, whose house in MLR Colony was submerged.

Floodwater from the tanks has inundated the colony up to 10 feet. “This is a frequent problem. We urge the government to lay big SWD pipelines in different lanes of the colony and connect them to the major nalas,” he said. Pavan Deshpande, another resident, said, “A few days ago, a baby got sick and we called for an ambulance to take her to a hospital. The ambulance arrived on time, but the driver refused to come into the colony as the road was flooded with 5-feet water. He left the spot without taking the baby to the hospital.”

“Though the rains subsided 15 days ago, Pedda Cheruvu and surrounding tanks continue to overflow. The old and the sickly are facing untold hardships. Many houses and roads are marooned off and residents are screaming for help from the administration,” said Krishna Goud, a resident.

Citizens asked to tweet about potholes, tag GHMC officials
Hyderabad: With the GHMC taking up filling of potholes and restoration of roads in the city which were damaged due to recent heavy rains, officials at zonal level have urged citizens to bring it to their notice if the work has not been attended to.  GHMC Zonal Commissioner of Kukatpally, V Mamata, has appealed to citizens through Twitter that they can bring to her notice potholes or damaged stretches that have not be been recarpeted, by tagging her. GHMC engineering teams will visit the spot and carry out the repairs immediately, she said.  Some GHMC Zonal Commissioners who are not active on Twitter asked people to reach the GHMC call centre on 040-21111111

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meerpet
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp