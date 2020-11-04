Swamped Cheruvu continues to haunt Meerpet residents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AN overflowing Pedda Cheruvu has made the lives of MLR Colony residents a living hell. Though the floodwater receded in most parts of the city weeks ago, this colony in Meerpet continues to have knee-deep water.

Residents say that lack of adequate storm water drains in the area is the root cause of the relentless floods. The existing storm water drains, which were laid in the colony a few years ago, are packed with silt and other debris. “The drains are very small. Moreover, desilting hasn’t been carried out for ages now,” they claim.

“Water from Pedda Cheruvu and other tanks are flooding our colony. We had asked the elected representatives, including local MLA and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, to lay bigger pipelines so that whenever tanks overflow, water can ease through. But nobody has taken our request into consideration,” said Chary, whose house in MLR Colony was submerged.

Floodwater from the tanks has inundated the colony up to 10 feet. “This is a frequent problem. We urge the government to lay big SWD pipelines in different lanes of the colony and connect them to the major nalas,” he said. Pavan Deshpande, another resident, said, “A few days ago, a baby got sick and we called for an ambulance to take her to a hospital. The ambulance arrived on time, but the driver refused to come into the colony as the road was flooded with 5-feet water. He left the spot without taking the baby to the hospital.”

“Though the rains subsided 15 days ago, Pedda Cheruvu and surrounding tanks continue to overflow. The old and the sickly are facing untold hardships. Many houses and roads are marooned off and residents are screaming for help from the administration,” said Krishna Goud, a resident.

Citizens asked to tweet about potholes, tag GHMC officials

Hyderabad: With the GHMC taking up filling of potholes and restoration of roads in the city which were damaged due to recent heavy rains, officials at zonal level have urged citizens to bring it to their notice if the work has not been attended to. GHMC Zonal Commissioner of Kukatpally, V Mamata, has appealed to citizens through Twitter that they can bring to her notice potholes or damaged stretches that have not be been recarpeted, by tagging her. GHMC engineering teams will visit the spot and carry out the repairs immediately, she said. Some GHMC Zonal Commissioners who are not active on Twitter asked people to reach the GHMC call centre on 040-21111111