Time to tame time

HYDERABAD : Working from home has blurred the boundaries between office and home time. A big chunk of working professionals in Hyderabad has been told to work from home till further notice. With the familiarity of the old routine gone, people are struggling to find a balance between professional and personal lives. Are there any hacks to not get lost in the rabbit hole of procrastination and manage time better? City-based high performance coach and author Sharat Sharma gives some tips:

It’s more about energy management

The fact is our energy helps us stay focused and our focus helps us manage our time better. The new norm of working from home and restricted physical movement has created a negative impact on our overall energy. Longer working hours, staying glued to the laptop, disturbed sleep cycles have all impacted the energy levels of working professionals. The positive side of work from home is, we all are saving one hour of travel time. If we can invest this time to exercise and meditate, it will boost our energy.

Beat distractions

Looking after children and elders, popular TV shows, IPL, household work and other things are always demanding your attention. Some of these need your attention and some of these are just distractions. If we fail to differentiate, we might get carried away. All of these can be taxing when we have deadlines to reach. One of the easiest ways to handle these is to create distraction-free zone and time. Making sure that we create a workspace and allow little distraction during the work hours allow us to remain focused and tick off those tasks from our to-do list faster.

Work in block times

Let’s accept the fact that multitasking is a big myth. Instead, block time is a wonderful way to plan your day. As the names suggests, block times are blocks of undivided time allocated only to one specific planned task. This is the time where you focus only on one single task and stay committed to it. In your everyday plan, you must have at least three blocks of time. Each block can be of 60-90 minutes.

Prioritise and balance

Work life and family life are two key aspects of holistic living. Finding the balance is about making sure both work and family are given equal priority. While there is no one right formula to find that balance, the key is to make sure that you prioritise the right thing at the right time. We all know that 8-10 hours goes to work, and hence one of the most important things to do is to allocate 30 minutes each to family in the morning and evening. Family meals are a great way to create the balance.

Accept your reality

We asked clinical psychologist Radhika Acharya how we can shield ourselves from getting overwhelmed by the number of tasks in our to-do list. She says: “The first step to not get overwhelmed by work is acceptance of your reality. Asking questions like ‘why is it happening to me’ will make you more disturbed. When you accept the situation, you can think about a solution clearly. Planning goes a long way in making everyday tasks easier for you.

After you have worked from home for a while, you can understand your requirements and plan for a few tasks ahead. Making a schedule is also important for better time management. Since everyone, including children, is studying/working from home, it would help if every person has a designated work space.” According to her, working in the bedroom is a bad idea. “Working in the bedroom, or sitting on the bed while working can affect your concentration.

We are psychologically conditioned to think about falling asleep in bedrooms, and sitting there may make away nap away during work hours. If space allows, avoid working in the bedroom. If you cannot help it, sit on a chair and work,” she adds.Working from home has been doubly taxing for working mothers, as women are mostly expected to take care of the family, too. “The pandemic has been cruel for working women who have children, or live in joint families.

In order to not burn out, the women should ask family members to help her. Children can be taught to perform small chores. I have seen mothers who feel guilty if they forget to perform any of her daily tasks. This guilt can be more toxic than the work pressure. Women who are managing both office and home should take out some time for themselves, without feeling guilty about it. They have to learn to voice their concerns and delegate work to other family members,” says Radhika.

Time management techniques

Pomodoro Technique: A method to complete a task by breaking it into 25-minute blocks

Flowtime Technique: It is similar to Pomodoro, but you can take breaks at your own convenience

Action Method: It is based on the idea that every activity you need to do is a project

Eisenhower Matrix: It helps to prioritise activities on the basis of their importance and urgency

