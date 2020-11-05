Cops hunt for three men after mother of two gang-raped, killed on outskirts of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of a 30-year-old woman was found in Kollur near RC Puram on the outskirts of the city on Thursday. Police said three men had allegedly abducted, raped and killed her at an isolated location. RC Puram police have registered a case under charges of kidnap, gang rape and murder and started an investigation.



According to police, the woman, a mother of two, was a resident of Kollur tanda falling under Tellapur municipality of RC Puram police limits. For more than a decade, she had been living on her own after getting separated from her husband.

Police found that two days ago, three men from the same village abducted her while she was on her way home and took her to a remote area on the village outskirts, where they raped and killed her.

On Thursday, villagers noticed the woman’s body and alerted police, who rushed to the spot and shifted it for a postmortem examination. A hunt is on to nab the accused, police said.