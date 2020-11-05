‘Election Watch’ to keep eye on poll candidates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has appealed to all the political parties to not to give tickets to candidates having criminal record. In a press release issued on Wednesday, the organisation said that 20 civil society organisations have formed an ‘Election Watch’ for the conduct of free and fair elections in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The Election Watch will monitor the candidates closely and if they have any criminal records people will be advised not to vote for them.