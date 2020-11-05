STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Fewer malaria, dengue cases in Hyderabad this year

The GHMC’s Disaster Response Force teams were actively involved in spraying disinfectants in public spaces.

Published: 05th November 2020 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Authorities conduct a medical camp at Shaheen Nagar, a flood-affected area, on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Authorities conduct a medical camp at Shaheen Nagar, a flood-affected area, on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The prevalence of vectorborne diseases like malaria and dengue is strikingly low this year, thanks mainly to the measures taken by the Entomology Wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporations (GHMC). According to Fever Hospital Superintendent K Shankar, the number of cases per week reported since June are in single digits. Last year, during the same time, over 1,000 dengue and malaria cases were reported in the city. But this year the number of cases have dropped considerably owing to GHMC Entomology Wing’s anti-mosquito drive, particularly the anti-larval operations at lakes and nalas. The excessive use of disinfectants this year might have also led to reduction in the number of mosquitoes.

The GHMC’s Disaster Response Force teams were actively involved in spraying disinfectants in public spaces. “Around 40 of the 185 lakes in the city that were enveloped with hyacinth have been cleared. We removed them during and before peak summer to ensure that there is less breeding of mosquitoes during and after the monsoon. We are using drones to spray anti-larval chemicals in all the identified lakes,” said A Rambabu, Chief Entomologist of GHMC. “Once we learn that a person got tested positive for dengue, we send a team to fumigate the house of the infected person. The team will also fumigate and remove all sources of water station points from at least 50 houses in the neighbourhood,” he added. Even though the peak season (September-October) of dengue and malaria is over, the department intends to continue thermal fogging, spraying of larvicide at 130 lakes in the city.

Measures led to fall in cases

This year the number of cases have dropped considerably owing to GHMC Entomology Wing’s antimosquito drive. The excessive use of disinfectants by the GHMC might have also led to reduction in the number of mosquitoes

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dengue hyderabad GHMC
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp