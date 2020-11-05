Once upon a time during Covid-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A touch of magic, a dash of comfort and a whole lot of fun is what author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy’s new book Grandparent’s Bag of Stories is all about. Written during the lockdown to reinforce the power and magic of stories, Grandparents’ Bag of Stories, the latest offering by Sudha Murty, is an ode to the medical fraternity during the challenging times of Covid-19.

A follow up to the iconic and one of the best loved books Grandma’s Bag of Stories, which has sold over two lakh copies, this new collection features tales and endearing characters, especially the grandparents, who exemplify comfort and nostalgia of childhood stories.

Dotted with illustrations by Priya Kurian, the book contains positive and timeless stories that inculcate values of compassion, resilience and sharing. It is an absolute must-have for every young Indian reader’s bookshelf! Talking about the book, Sudha Murty says, “It was wonderful to work on this book during the lockdown period due to covid-19. It was a joy to create something memorable and positive for the children, especially in this unprecedented time when most of us are restricted to home.

Writing this book was a delight and took me on a trip down memory lane where I once again became a child listening to stories from my grandparents and spending time with my cousins. I hope my young readers enjoy reading this book and find themselves having fun in this new world of simple and enchanting stories.’ The Bengalurean who has done her MTech in computer science, and is now the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation has been a prolific writer in English and Kannada, she has written novels, technical books, travelogues, collections of short stories and non-fiction pieces, and six bestselling books for children.

Her books have been translated into all the major Indian languages. Sudha Murty is the recipient of the R.K. Narayan Award for Literature (2006), the Padma Shri (2006) and the Attimabbe Award from the Government of Karnataka for excellence in Kannada literature (2011).

About the book

It’s 2020 and children are stuck indoors as the novel coronavirus has found its way to India. A nationwide lockdown is announced, and amidst the growing crisis, Ajja and Ajji welcome their grandchildren and Kamlu Ajji into their house in Shiggaon.

From stitching masks, sharing household chores, preparing food for workers to losing themselves in timeless tales, the lockdown turns into a memorable time for the children as they enter the enchanting world of goddesses, kings, princesses, serpents, magical beanstalks, thieves, kingdoms and palaces, among others.

The myriad stories told by their grandparents become the biggest source of joy, making the children compassionate, worldly-wise and more resilient than ever.Following the trail of the bestselling Grandma’s Bag of Stories, India’s favourite author Sudha Murty brings to you this collection of immortal tales that she fondly created during the lockdown for readers to seek comfort and find the magic in sharing and caring for others. Wonderfully woven in her inimitable style, this book is unputdownable and perfect for every child’s bookshelf!

