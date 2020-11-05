STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protein-rich food for thought, mental health  

Did you know that food can have an affect on your state of mind? And that our mental health is normally linked to our appetite?

Published: 05th November 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  For the past nine months, the world has been facing Covid- 19’s wrath. People are trying to be in the best of health by improving their immunity. But the virus has taken a toll on many people’s mental health too. Cases of stress, anxiety, loneliness, excessive fear or anger and difficulties in understanding others have been on the rise because of fear of infections, job losses, financial loss, lack of personal space and longer quarantine durations. Our mental health is normally linked to our appetite, especially stress.

When stressed, people tend to avoid eating or binge-eat or overeat. They also eat a lot of unhealthy foods, which is converted to fat deposits linked with heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and weight gain. Stress can be managed by eating healthy foods and modifying our lifestyle. Divya Purushotham, founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic, gives the following guidelines.

  •  Carbohydrates are basically mood-boosting foods. Include complex carbs such as fruits, vegetables, legumes than sugary items and simple carbohydrates.
  • Include protein-rich foods such as chicken, turkey and fish (tuna, sardines, mackerel).They have tryptophan whichboosts your alertness and energy levels.
  • Include omega-3-rich foods such as nuts, seeds and fish to prevent depressive disorders. 
  • Low level of minerals selenium and zinc is linked with dull mood. So, focus on selenium-rich foods such as nuts and seeds, whole grains such as brown rice, millets, oats, seafoods, lean meat, beans and legumes.
  • Avoid caffeine, tea, soda as it triggers anxiety and makes it difficult to sleep at night. 

— Express Features

