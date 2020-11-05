Theatre fest to pay tribute to pandemic warriors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Hyderabad’s annual theatre festival that hosts 150 artistes from all over the globe over 10 days across multiple venues in Hyderabad, is being presented this year in an abridged format over a single weekend this year.

From classics of Kalidas to the absurdism of Mrozek, to mythological fare and lockdown stories. From Dastangoi and monologues to comedy and dramatised reading.

Featuring plays by eminent directors like K.V. Subbanna, Heeba Shah, Mohammad Ali Baig with reputed actors Danish Husain, Bhageerathi, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Daulat Vaid and others as part of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival 2020.

The event is being conducted from Nov 20-22 at Radisson Blu Plaza, thanking the global pandemic warriors. And a tribute to the doyen Qadir Ali Baig.

The theatre festival, now in its 15th year, is curated by Padma Shri Mohammad Ali Baig. It is being presented by Government of Telangana’s Department of Information and Public Relations and Telangana Tourism, in association with Radisson Blu Plaza.