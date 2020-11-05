Tribal woman gang-raped and murdered near Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another horrifying incident, a 32-year-old tribal woman was raped and murdered in Kollur near RC Puram on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday. The woman has been missing since Tuesday night.

According to police, three persons known to the victim had abducted her. They then raped and killed her in an isolated location. RC Puram police registered a case of kidnap, gang-rape, murder and under Prevention of Atrocities against SC & STs Act and began the investigation.

The three accused — Vaditya Madhu Nayak, Talluri Kutumba Reddy and Chindam Nandu have been arrested, DCP Madhapur M Venkateshwarlu said.

The woman, a mother of two, was a resident of Kollur Thanda under Tellapur municipality of RC Puram police limits. For more than a decade she, along with her children, was living with her in-laws after the death of her husband.

On Tuesday, she came to her mother’s home at Miyapur. During the night, after receiving a call, she left her mother’s place. But when the woman did not reach her home at Kollur, her mother lodged a complaint at Miyapur police station on Wednesday.

While the case was under investigation, locals found the victim’s body in a shed in a field on the outskirts of Kollur, and informed her family members and the police.

During investigation, police found that on receiving a call from the accused, she left her mother’s home on Tuesday. The trio picked her up in a car, forced her to consume alcohol, drove her to the shed, where they raped her one after the other. In the process, as she fell unconscious, they left her and fled the spot.

Police who did not find any external injuries on the victim’s body. The victim’s body had been handed over to her family after a team of doctors conducted a post-mortem examination at Government Hospital in Patancheru.