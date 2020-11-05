STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Tribal woman gang-raped and murdered near Hyderabad

The body of the woman was noticed by locals on the outskirts of Koller village in the district on Wednesday.

Published: 05th November 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another horrifying incident, a 32-year-old tribal woman was raped and murdered in Kollur near RC Puram on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday. The woman has been missing since Tuesday night. 

According to police, three persons known to the victim had abducted her. They then raped and killed her in an isolated location. RC Puram police registered a case of kidnap, gang-rape, murder and under Prevention of Atrocities against SC & STs Act and began the  investigation. 

The three accused — Vaditya Madhu Nayak, Talluri Kutumba Reddy and Chindam Nandu have been arrested, DCP Madhapur M Venkateshwarlu said.

The woman, a mother of two, was a resident of Kollur Thanda under Tellapur municipality of RC Puram police limits. For more than a decade she, along with her children, was living with her in-laws after the death of her husband.

On Tuesday, she came to her mother’s home at Miyapur. During the night, after receiving a call, she left her mother’s place. But when the woman did not reach her home at Kollur, her mother lodged a complaint at Miyapur police station on Wednesday. 

While the case was under investigation, locals found the victim’s body in a shed in a field on the outskirts of Kollur, and informed her family members and the police.

During investigation, police found that on receiving a call from the accused, she left her mother’s home on Tuesday. The trio picked her up in a car, forced her to consume alcohol, drove her to the shed, where they raped her one after the other. In the process, as she fell unconscious, they left her and fled the spot.

Police who did not find any external injuries on the victim’s body. The victim’s body had been handed over to her family after a team of doctors conducted a post-mortem examination at Government Hospital in Patancheru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Gangrape Telangana rape Telangana murder Telangana crime
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp