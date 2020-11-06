STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI books Hyderabad firm for duping bank of Rs 11 crore

The investigating agency has registered cases against the company's managing director PVVRRLN Prasad, non-executive director P Koteswara Rao and other directors.

Published: 06th November 2020 10:11 AM

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad CBI officials booked Trinethra Infra Ventures Limited for allegedly duping the Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI), New Delhi, to the tune of Rs 11 crore.

The investigating agency has registered cases against the company's managing director PVVRRLN Prasad, non-executive director P Koteswara Rao, other directors M Narasimha Rao, S Subba Rao, K Shyam Kumar, R Suresh and Venkatesh, and associates K Avadhani and D Venkatsh.

A few days ago, Anamika Rawat, DGC (Law) at IFCI, had lodged a complaint with the CBI, stating that Trinethra Infra - located at Aditya Trade Centre in Ameerpet - and its directors colluded with the Value6 panel advocate and officials of IFCI Factors Ltd through SP, Bank Complaint Cell, CBI-New Delhi, to dupe the bank.

They had hatched a conspiracy from 2010 to 2012 and defrauded IFCI Ltd to the tune of Rs 11,77 crore on the pretext of seeking a sanction for factoring facility. 

Explaining the modus operandi, Rawat had alleged that Trinethra Infra’s directors got a Rs 15-crore factoring facility sanctioned and took a loan of Rs 8 crore by executing a Purchase Bill as per a factoring agreement dated October 13, 2010.

The directors had also submitted false and forged documents of two immovable properties which they put down as surety. They had even produced an incorrect valuation report of the valuer and false title report given by panel advocate.

