'Congress afraid to face Hyderabad municipal elections': TRS counters Opposition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Congress demanded 50 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the ruling TRS on Thursday launched a counter-attack on the Opposition.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and V Srinivas Goud alleged that the Congress has been running away from the polls and that it was not sincere towards BCs. The Central BJP government has also been neglecting the BCs, they alleged.

Speaking to reporters at the Assembly media point, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the Congress' announcement that it will move the court on the implementation of 50 per cent reservation for BCs was nothing but the party admitting defeat before the elections and running away from facing the polls. He said the TRS had fielded BCs in general seats too in the earlier polls. Congress leaders speaking on BCs are like devils preaching the gospel, he said.

Yadav averred that the last six years under TRS have been a golden era for BCs. He recalled that the State Legislative Assembly had adopted a resolution demanding reservation for BCs in legislative bodies as per their population and sent it to the Central government, with whom it is pending, he said.

He alleged that Union MoS Home G Kishan Reddy had failed to sanction additional funds to Telangana. BJP leaders have been busy toppling governments during the Covid-19 pandemic and have forgotten about the people’s welfare, he said.

Addressing BCs at his residence, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud demanded that the Centre conduct a study on the financial status of BCs in the country and allocate funds as per their population. The BJP government has not been allowing BCs to grow politically, Goud alleged. The reservation in legislative bodies should be increased as per their population, he demanded.

Goud said the TRS government constructed 1,000 Gurukuls for BC, SC and ST students in the State in the last six years, and provided 33 per cent reservation to BCs in market committees too.