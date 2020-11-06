STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

'Congress afraid to face Hyderabad municipal elections': TRS counters Opposition

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and V Srinivas Goud alleged that the Congress has been running away from the polls and that it was not sincere towards BCs.

Published: 06th November 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Congress demanded 50 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the ruling TRS on Thursday launched a counter-attack on the Opposition. 

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and V Srinivas Goud alleged that the Congress has been running away from the polls and that it was not sincere towards BCs. The Central BJP government has also been neglecting the BCs, they alleged.

Speaking to reporters at the Assembly media point, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the Congress' announcement that it will move the court on the implementation of 50 per cent reservation for BCs was nothing but the party admitting defeat before the elections and running away from facing the polls. He said the TRS had fielded BCs in general seats too in the earlier polls. Congress leaders speaking on BCs are like devils preaching the gospel, he said. 

Yadav averred that the last six years under TRS have been a golden era for BCs. He recalled that the State Legislative Assembly had adopted a resolution demanding reservation for BCs in legislative bodies as per their population and sent it to the Central government, with whom it is pending, he said. 

He alleged that Union MoS Home G Kishan Reddy had failed to sanction additional funds to Telangana. BJP leaders have been busy toppling governments during the Covid-19 pandemic and have forgotten about the people’s welfare, he said.

Addressing BCs at his residence, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud demanded that the Centre conduct a study on the financial status of BCs in the country and allocate funds as per their population. The BJP government has not been allowing BCs to grow politically, Goud alleged. The reservation in legislative bodies should be increased as per their population, he demanded. 

Goud said the TRS government constructed 1,000 Gurukuls for BC, SC and ST students in the State in the last six years, and provided 33 per cent reservation to BCs in market committees too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC polls GHMC elections Congress TRS
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp