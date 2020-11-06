STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad civic polls preparation must be finished by February 2021: Telangana Election Commissioner

State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi held a meeting with GHMC chief Lokesh Kumar and collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts on Thursday.

Published: 06th November 2020 08:20 AM

Telangana Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi

Telangana Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi (File Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the forthcoming GHMC polls, State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi directed the GHMC Commissioner to coordinate with Collectors and senior officials of districts surrounding Hyderabad, and make necessary arrangements for a free and fair election.

Parthasarathi, who held a meeting with GHMC chief Lokesh Kumar and collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts on Thursday, said poll preparatory work must be completed before the expiry of GHMC Council’s term on February 10, 2021.

Parthasarathi said that additional collectors would be designated as deputy election authorities. "In the light of the pandemic, officials should ensure that polling stations are located in spacious buildings. A maximum of 1,000 voters can listed under one polling station. He said that each polling station will have a presiding officer. In stations with more than 1,000 voters, an additional polling officer should be deployed.

He directed Collectors to prepare the draft electors' list by November 7. He said that the final voters' list, after corrections, will be published on November 13. Reservation of wards for SCs, STs, BCs and women in 2016 stay the same, he added.

