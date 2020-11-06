Man who tried to kill self at BJP office dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A person who tried to immolate himself in front of the BJP’s Telangana office in Hyderabad a few days ago, died at a private hospital on Thursday. The man’s body was later shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem.

The deceased Gangala Srinivas took the extreme step following the arrest of the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay. Srinivas was a resident of Tammanalagudem in Ranga Reddy district.

At the time of killing himself, Srinivas said he would sacrifice his life for BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind and the party’s candidate for Dubbaka bypoll Raghunandan Rao. He had also released a video in which he accused the government of duping farmers by not providing financial assistance.