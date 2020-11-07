COWE mart from November 6 till January 15

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The All-India Virtual COWE Mart, a virtual exhibition of all women entrepreneurs, kickstarted virtually on Thursday. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana inaugurated the event which is to support women entrepreneurs whose business have slowed down due to the pandmic.

The exhibition has 50 vendors showcasing their products such as textiles, cosmetics, jewellery, organic food products. It’s a promotional event to small women entrepreneurs and home entrepreneurs, who are unable to market or promote their products due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

It will be open for 70 days. Starting from November 6, it will go on till January 15. COWE plans to organise similar events in December and January as well to help small and micro women entrepreneurs. COWE has 800 business women with 10 chapters and more than 1000 other members.