STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

COWE mart from November 6 till January 15

The exhibition has 50 vendors showcasing their products such as textiles, cosmetics, jewellery, organic food products.

Published: 07th November 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan

Telangana IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan (File photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  The All-India Virtual COWE Mart, a virtual exhibition of all women entrepreneurs, kickstarted virtually on Thursday. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana inaugurated  the event which is to support women entrepreneurs whose business have slowed down due to the pandmic.

The exhibition has 50 vendors showcasing their products such as textiles, cosmetics, jewellery, organic food products. It’s a promotional event to small women entrepreneurs and home entrepreneurs, who are unable to market or promote their products due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

 It will be open for 70 days.  Starting from November 6,  it will go on till January 15. COWE plans to organise similar events in December and January as well to help small and micro women entrepreneurs.   COWE has 800 business women with 10 chapters and more than 1000 other members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virtual COWE Mart
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp