Four-year-old falls off bike in Medchal, dies in mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A four-year-old boy, who was riding on a bike with four other members of his family, died in an accident at Medchal on Friday. The boy was sitting on the fuel tank of the bike during the accident.

Mahesh along with his wife Anitha, mother Balamma and children Keerthana and Hemanth were on the bike. The family was going towards Shivampet in Medak district from Bolarum. Midway, Mahesh crashed into a lorry parked on the road as he did not notice it. There were no indications put up by the lorry driver.

Hemanth, who was sitting on the fuel tank, fell on the road and received a severe head injury. He died while on the way to the hospital, while other members on the bike received minor injuries. Medchal police registered a case and started investigation.