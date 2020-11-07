STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

ULBs flooded by encroachments of nalas in Hyderabad

A similar situation prevailed in the city too, as many open nalas were encroached or blocked.

Published: 07th November 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

The reports furnished by Municipal Commissioners stated the reason as encroachments of nalas and construction of houses in shikam/FTL areas.

The reports furnished by Municipal Commissioners stated the reason as encroachments of nalas and construction of houses in shikam/FTL areas.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal corporations and municipalities surrounding Greater Hyderabad were severely affected by heavy rains last month, and one of the reasons for this was encroachment of nalas and water bodies.As per the survey carried out at five municipal corporations and 11 municipalities, Municipal Administration department identified 575 nala encroachments and 247 shikam/full tank level encroachments. Most encroachments were detected in Meerpet, Jalpally, Pedda Amberpet and Jawaharnagar. 

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao, during a review meeting held recently, had passed instructions to obtain information on reasons and possible solutions for inundation in the ULBs.

The reports furnished by Municipal Commissioners stated the reason as encroachments of nalas and construction of houses in shikam/FTL areas. The Municipal Commissioners have been instructed to demolish all the houses constructed on nalas and FTL.

GHMC nalas too encroached

A similar situation prevailed in the city too, as many open nalas were encroached or blocked. A few years ago, GHMC had started demolition of the encroachments, but had stopped the drive midway.

260 nalas encroachedin Meerpet

Some areas in the city, along with the number of nala encroachments found in them include Meerpet (260), Pedda Amberpet (53), Jalpally (75), Dammaiguda (24), Jawaharnagar (135) and Boduppal (16) 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Nalas
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp