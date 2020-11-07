ULBs flooded by encroachments of nalas in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal corporations and municipalities surrounding Greater Hyderabad were severely affected by heavy rains last month, and one of the reasons for this was encroachment of nalas and water bodies.As per the survey carried out at five municipal corporations and 11 municipalities, Municipal Administration department identified 575 nala encroachments and 247 shikam/full tank level encroachments. Most encroachments were detected in Meerpet, Jalpally, Pedda Amberpet and Jawaharnagar.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao, during a review meeting held recently, had passed instructions to obtain information on reasons and possible solutions for inundation in the ULBs.

The reports furnished by Municipal Commissioners stated the reason as encroachments of nalas and construction of houses in shikam/FTL areas. The Municipal Commissioners have been instructed to demolish all the houses constructed on nalas and FTL.

GHMC nalas too encroached

A similar situation prevailed in the city too, as many open nalas were encroached or blocked. A few years ago, GHMC had started demolition of the encroachments, but had stopped the drive midway.

260 nalas encroachedin Meerpet

Some areas in the city, along with the number of nala encroachments found in them include Meerpet (260), Pedda Amberpet (53), Jalpally (75), Dammaiguda (24), Jawaharnagar (135) and Boduppal (16)