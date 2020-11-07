STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Up in the air: Desire to fly leads youth to con travellers, arrested

Published: 07th November 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 09:00 AM

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old youth from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, accused of cheating air passengers by making them pay for his to and fro air fares citing emergencies, was nabbed by CISF personnel at the RGIA on Friday. 

The accused, Madela Venkata Dinesh Kumar, a degree student, loved travelling on planes. He would inform his parents that he is going to a friend’s place for studies. It was found that he would fly to other cities and fly back home by evening. 

DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said Dinesh Kumar had a compulsive desire to fly every day. As he was not well off, he would approach the passengers at the airport and request them to buy him air ticket to a destination as it was an emergency. He cheated nine passengers this way, making them pay for his flights.

Kumar usually loitered in the airport departure area. He would approach passengers explaining to them that he was travelling with friends, but had missed the flight. He would then plead with the flyers to book to & fro tickets for him. He would promise to repay the money after he reached home, but avoided their calls later. 

He was earlier arrested at Bengaluru for a similar offence. Later, a passenger complained to the airport authorities, following which CISF personnel nabbed him at the Hyderabad airport, when he arrived from Mumbai. 

