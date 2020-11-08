STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Accused in ex-Tahsildar bribery case ends life in Hyderabad

The 78-year-old man recently got conditional bail in the case and was reportedly under depression since then, the police said.

Published: 08th November 2020 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image for representation

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 78-year-old man arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with a bribery case involving a former Tahsildar was found hanging from a tree here on Sunday, police said.

The man recently got conditional bail in the case and was reportedly under depression since then, the police said.

This morning, local residents informed the man's wife that he was found hanging from the tree in Kushaiguda area, they said.

The man is suspected to have committed suicide, they said.

On October 14, a former Tahsildar, arrested by the ACB in the bribery case, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Chanchalguda central prison here.

In August this year, the then Keesara Tahsildar E Balraju Nagaraju (47) was caught red-handed by the ACB officials while allegedly acceptingRs 1.

10 crore as bribe for showing official favour to clear a farmland issue.

Some other accused, including the elderly man, were subsequently arrested in the case.

Following a complaint, a case under section 174 CrPC was registered and the 78-year-old mans body was shifted to a state-run hospital for a post-mortem, the police added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp