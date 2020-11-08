Jobless? fret not

Pinto Deekpak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many would want to erase 2020 from their life, with the stubborn Covid-19 pandemic reducing them from breadwinners to jobseekers. To make things worse, they cannot even venture out freely in search of employment out of the fear of getting infected. But fret not, say the Hyderabad City Police, who are all set to restart their Job Connect initiative shortly. Earlier, the police had helped over 10,000 youngsters find employment through this platform.

And once again, they aims at reaching out to as many jobseekers as they can by connecting them with companies. This is how it works. A specially designed Job Connect vehicle tours different parts of Hyderabad and jobseekers can enrol themselves with employers directly. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the van has computers, page screen TV and a PA system. It also has counsellors onboard to guide the candidates on qualification requirements, nature of the job and salary.

“More people are looking for jobs now. We are in the final stages of discussions with several companies and very soon, Job Connect will start operations again. With this, we hope people do not run around the city looking for jobs during the pandemic and get all the required information in their locality itself,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said. Two days ago, the top cop had shared a video message on Twitter: “Join hands with us when our Job Connect Bus comes to your area. Together we can make Hyd much better.”

Launched in 2007, Job Connect has been a roaring success as it bridged the gap between the community and the police as part of the trust-building process. The initiative is much needed because unemployment, most often, drives people to committing crimes. And, the police use this as a platform to dissociate them from crimes and provide them with a dignified life. Anjani Kumar says the police directly interacts with more than 10,000 individuals every day, which gives them an understanding of the happenings in the society and the needs of the people.

The police are persuading private companies to employ youngsters under their corporate soc i a l r e s p o n s i b i l i t y programmes. “It is not just giving employment to an individual, but also hope to a family, the neighbourhood and restoring the faith in the system,” he says. Candidates can also register themselves on the Police Department’s Hawk Eye app, where they can access jobs matching their profile. “This initiative will bring jobs to the people instead of them going all over the city in search of one. They will also get to join genuine firms, without the fear of getting duped or falling for fake promises,” according to the police.

