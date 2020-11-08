KTR slams opposition parties over Hyderabad floods, says Rs 10000 provided to 4.3 lakh families

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday slammed the opposition Congress and BJP for making misleading statements with regard to flood relief and staging protests at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) offices.

Appealing to the flood-affected people to not fall prey to the political tactics of opposition parties, he said that the government will provide financial assistance to each and every family. He also stated that he would take up the issue with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and request him to release Rs 100 crores for flood relief.

“Congress is talking as if all the encroachments emerged in the last six years. Weren’t the encroachments there when Congress was in power? Who constituted the Kirloskar committee, which gave a report that there are 28,000 illegal constructions on Nalas. If Congress had taken action against these illegal encroachments, we would not have been in this situation now?”

Coming heavily on the BJP Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, the TRS working president said that the former didn’t succeed in getting even a single penny till date, though his party has four MPs from the state.

Claiming that no funds were released from the Centre till date, Rama Rao said, “On October 15, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking Rs 8,868 crores towards flood relief and crop loss. In the cases of Karnataka and Gujarat, the PM released Rs 669 crores and Rs 500 crores respectively without even sending a Central team.”

Criticising the BJP’s GHMC election slogan “Mana (our) Hyderabad, Mana (Our) BJP”, he said, “Why is it your Hyderabad. Is it for not giving even a single paisa?”

Responding to the Congress party’s allegations, KT Rama Rao said, “We have provided flood relief compensation of Rs 10,000 to 4.30 lakh families. We have documented Aadhaar, house number, location, latitude & longitude details of flood-affected families, and have records of the beneficiary families.”