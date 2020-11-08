STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunny side up

Brought to its knees by the lockdown, the TS poultry industry is now slowly getting back on its feet with the government encouraging consumers to eat more chicken and eggs to boost immunity

Published: 08th November 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The outbreak of Covid-19 had pushed Telangana’s poultry industry along with the entire country into losses to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore between February and April. However, the sector — one of the largest in the country — is now slowly getting back on its feet as demand is picking up, with government agencies encouraging consumers to eat more chicken and eggs to improve immunity. Meanwhile, industry experts claim that it may take another six months for the industry to recover fully.

The sector that was already suffering due to the increase in bird feed price (maize and soya) for the last few years, witnessed a huge hit with the Covid outbreak. The scare of Covid-19 and rumours on social media linking chicken to the deadly virus took a huge toll on the unsuspecting poultry industry and farmers. “Egg and chicken consumption had come down to almost zero, due to which the production had also to be cut down by 45-50 per cent in the State itself.

From 30 crore, the egg production came down to 18-19 crore and for broilers, from 38 crore, it came down to 22 crore per month, during that time. Farmers were worried about the survival of the industry,” said KG Anand, g eneral manag er, Ve n k a t e s h w a r a Hatcheries. Not being able to even feed their birds, many farmers resorted to burying them alive, while meat shop owners sold chicken at record low rates of Rs 30-50 per kg.

A sigh of relief for farmers

Though no financial assistance was provided to the sector, both the Central and State government helped the industry bust the myth of linking consumption of eggs and chicken to Covid, said experts from the industry. In February, Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao along with other ministers participated in the ‘Chicken and Egg Mela’ seeking to bust rumours associating non-vegetarian food to Coronavirus. The poultry sector slowly started limping back to normalcy after experts, health professionals and reports began urging citizens to consume eggs and chicken to boost their immunity. This is because eggs and chicken are among the cheapest and most readily available.

Another reason that was attributed to the recovery of the poultry sector was the dip in the feed price. “This year’s good monsoon resulted in a decrease in the feed price, giving farmers a sigh of relief,” added Anand. As of now, egg prices at farm gate levels are aroundRs 4.50 per egg andRs 6 at the local market. Meanwhile, broilers at farm gate levels are at around Rs 165, whereas the rate of chicken is around Rs 230 in the local market. Stating this as a positive rise for the industry experts claim, that they are confident that if these prices remain the same till next May, the farmers and the poultry industry will recover fully from the huge losses.

Campaigns required “Some associations have already taken up campaigns in the last few months to make people aware of the nutritional value of eggs and chicken. However, it is not enough, as the average egg consumption in the State is still less than the prescribed mark,” said G Sekhar Reddy, National Egg Coordination Committee chairman.

prices
 Local market
 Farm gate rate l Rs 2 egg prices in Dec ’19 (per egg)
Price of eggs during lockdown chicken prices in Dec ’19 (per kg) price during lockdown
Current prices
Current prices
 Rs 7  Rs 5.20
 Rs 220-Rs 280

Rs 195-Rs 200
 Rs 40-Rs 50  Rs 30-Rs 40
 Rs 6  Rs 4.50
 Rs 230-Rs 270

