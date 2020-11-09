STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Citing pollution, greens, experts seek ban on firecrackers in Telangana ahead of Diwali

Policy analyst Narasimha Reddy slammed the apathy of government bodies on the issue.

Published: 09th November 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers

Representational image (File photo)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid the ongoing pandemic and ahead of Diwali, city-based experts seek stricter punitive measures against offenders and better implementation of measures to curb the growing air pollution in the State.

They claim that like other States, including Haryana, Odisha, and Rajasthan, measures like a ban on the sale or production of firecrackers might help bring down air pollution. 

Environment and health experts have warned that chronic exposure to air pollutants is associated with severe infections and higher mortality. They feel that lungs compromised due to pollution could lead to complications like pneumonia during Covid-19. 

Purushotham Reddy, an environmentalist, said the State has to ban the sale and bursting of crackers as under Article 48 (A), it is the duty of the State to ensure good quality of the air we breathe.

He added, “The recent floods in the city were a clear example of the State’s lack of preparedness. Now, not banning firecrackers at a time when air pollution is on the rise shows the government’s short-sightedness. Meanwhile, it is also the resident’s duty to refrain from bursting firecrackers.” 

Policy analyst Narasimha Reddy slammed the apathy of government bodies on the issue. He said, “Diwali always was only the festival of lights and not of noise and pollution, but we have converted it into one. We all know how crackers can harm the environment but despite that, every year, many people burst them and the pollution increases. We are not able to curb pollution due to the lax approach of monitoring bodies. The government seems to have shut its eyes on this issue.”

He pointed out that green crackers were still not available in the market.

Dr Babu Rao, the former chief scientist of the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, said every year, air pollution levels go up during winter but no special measures are taken by officials.

“If the State and pollution control body are serious about the issue then better measures have to be taken with proper implementation and awareness campaigns. We have so many laws in place but the implementation is zero on the ground,” Rao said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diwali Pollution Hyderabad Pollution Firecracker
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rammohan
    Festivals have been 10000 per cent commercialised over the years by the marketing companies and the advertising companies degrading the environment 10000 per cent.
    21 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp