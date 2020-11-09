Citing pollution, greens, experts seek ban on firecrackers in Telangana ahead of Diwali

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid the ongoing pandemic and ahead of Diwali, city-based experts seek stricter punitive measures against offenders and better implementation of measures to curb the growing air pollution in the State.

They claim that like other States, including Haryana, Odisha, and Rajasthan, measures like a ban on the sale or production of firecrackers might help bring down air pollution.

Environment and health experts have warned that chronic exposure to air pollutants is associated with severe infections and higher mortality. They feel that lungs compromised due to pollution could lead to complications like pneumonia during Covid-19.

Purushotham Reddy, an environmentalist, said the State has to ban the sale and bursting of crackers as under Article 48 (A), it is the duty of the State to ensure good quality of the air we breathe.

He added, “The recent floods in the city were a clear example of the State’s lack of preparedness. Now, not banning firecrackers at a time when air pollution is on the rise shows the government’s short-sightedness. Meanwhile, it is also the resident’s duty to refrain from bursting firecrackers.”

Policy analyst Narasimha Reddy slammed the apathy of government bodies on the issue. He said, “Diwali always was only the festival of lights and not of noise and pollution, but we have converted it into one. We all know how crackers can harm the environment but despite that, every year, many people burst them and the pollution increases. We are not able to curb pollution due to the lax approach of monitoring bodies. The government seems to have shut its eyes on this issue.”

He pointed out that green crackers were still not available in the market.

Dr Babu Rao, the former chief scientist of the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, said every year, air pollution levels go up during winter but no special measures are taken by officials.

“If the State and pollution control body are serious about the issue then better measures have to be taken with proper implementation and awareness campaigns. We have so many laws in place but the implementation is zero on the ground,” Rao said.