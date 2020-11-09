Death race: Durgam Cheruvu bridge turning into Biodiversity flyover

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE city has recorded over six major traffic-related mishaps in the last one month, most of which were due to speeding. It appears that the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge is turning into the new “death race destination” after the Biodiversity flyover.

Traffic officials claim that on a daily basis, more than 200 challans are being issued for violations on the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge alone. Due to increased traffic on the bridge, patrolling has been intensified to nab defaulters. Officials add that the number of CCTV cameras will have to be increased to track vehicles breaking traffic rules.

A high-ranking traffic official said, “We have registered at least 200 traffic violation cases on the bridge, including helmetless riding and speeding. Now that the bridge is a tourist spot, we have to manage the pedestrian crowd as well.”

The cable bridge was initially open to traffic only on weekdays. However, after the torrential rains inundated many arterial roads, the bridge was opened for vehicular movement even on weekends. On Sundays, crowds are commonplace on the cable bridge. Many pedestrians end up walking on the middle of the road and sitting down to pose for pictures. These are major traffic hazards.