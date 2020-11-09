Hyderabad Metro second in footfall post COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a ridership of 1.33 lakhs per day, Hyderabad Metro ranks second in the country, just behind Delhi Metro, in terms of passenger footfall post the pandemic induced lockdown. On Sunday, HMRL MD NVS Reddy, said: “Ridership of all Indian Metros is slowly going up. Hyderabad is doing much better than all other metros except Delhi, which is a massive and well established metro.”The data, collected by officials of all Indian metro operators, was shared on a private group.