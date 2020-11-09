Hyderabad Metro second in footfall post COVID-19

HYDERABAD: With a ridership of 1.33 lakhs per day, Hyderabad Metro ranks second in the country, just behind Delhi Metro, in terms of passenger footfall post the pandemic induced lockdown. On Sunday, HMRL MD NVS Reddy, said: “Ridership of all Indian Metros is slowly going up. Hyderabad is doing much better than all other metros except Delhi, which is a massive and well established metro.”The data, collected by officials of all Indian metro operators, was shared on a private group.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Authorities confiscate 483 tonnes of Bellary onions hoarded in Perambalur
Azerbaijan says it shot down Russian helicopter over Armenia
United States surpasses 10 million coronavirus cases, deaths cross 2,37,000
Puducherry cops rescue five girls sold by parents and sexually assaulted for over a year, six arrested
BJP announces first list of 72 candidates for Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections
US President Donald Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper