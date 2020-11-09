Salar Jung Museum to reopen from tomorrow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After remaining closed to visitors for nearly eight months, the Salar Jung Museum will reopen to the public from Tuesday. Museum authorities announced on Sunday that the museum will be reopened with precautionary measures for visitors.

A release issued stated that wearing a face mask/cover would be mandatory for visitors all the time during their visit, and their body temperatures would be measured. Museum director A Nagender Reddy said that physical distancing has to be maintained. Senior citizens and other vulnerable citizen groups have been urged to avoid visiting the museum.

The museum was closed on March 15 due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and it has been shut since then with subsequent lockdowns announced in the country. Every day, around 3,000-4,000 people visit the museum and on holidays, the numbers are higher.

Spread over 10 acres, the museum has 9,000 manuscripts, 43,000 art objects and 47,000 printed books. There are galleries exhibiting artefacts, including some that date back to the 4th century. Indian art, far Eastern art, children art, European art, Middle Eastern art and a founders’ gallery are among the exhibits.

