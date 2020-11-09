STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Salar Jung Museum to reopen from tomorrow

Senior citizens and other vulnerable citizen groups have been urged to avoid visiting the museum.

Published: 09th November 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After remaining closed to visitors for nearly eight months, the Salar Jung Museum will reopen to the public from Tuesday. Museum authorities announced on Sunday that the museum will be reopened with precautionary measures for visitors.

A release issued stated that wearing a face mask/cover would be mandatory for visitors all the time during their visit, and their body temperatures would be measured. Museum director A Nagender Reddy said that physical distancing has to be maintained. Senior citizens and other vulnerable citizen groups have been urged to avoid visiting the museum.

The museum was closed on March 15 due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and it has been shut since then with subsequent lockdowns announced in the country. Every day, around 3,000-4,000 people visit the museum and on holidays, the numbers are higher.

Spread over 10 acres, the museum has 9,000 manuscripts, 43,000 art objects and 47,000 printed books. There are galleries exhibiting artefacts, including some that date back to the 4th century. Indian art, far Eastern art, children art, European art, Middle Eastern art and a founders’ gallery are among the exhibits.

Senior citizens advised to not visit
Museum director A Nagender Reddy said that physical distancing has to be maintained among visitors to the museum. Senior citizens and other vulnerable citizen groups have been urged to avoid visiting the museum

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp