Techie misbehaves with woman, assaults Hyderabad police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old software engineer, who misbehaved with a woman and assaulted a policeman, at Ameerpet on Saturday night was arrested by the Punjagutta police on Sunday.

According to the police, K Dhana Lakshmi, 28, a resident of West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, lodged a complaint with the police stating that she had gone to her brother Santosh’s residence in the city to attend a function.

While returning at night, she was waiting at a bus stop in Ameerpet to catch a bus, when a man named Mahesh came to the spot and started misbehaving with her by trying to hold her hand and pulling her shirt’s collar. A police patrolling vehicle which was passing by noticed the incident and came to her rescue.

When the policemen tried to catch hold of Mahesh, a scuffle broke between them and Mahesh assaulted a policeman. The cop suffered a minor injury and subsequently, a team of personnel arrived on the spot and detained Mahesh.

The police have registered cases against Mahesh for assaulting a public servant and outraging the modesty of a woman. Mahesh is a resident of Kummari Basti in Punjagutta area, and works in a software firm in the city.