Congress, BJP hit back at KTR, question flood relief in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposition parties hit back at MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao for saying that Congress and BJP are politicising the flood-relief measures. Hitting out at Rama Rao, AICC spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju asked the former, where was Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the floods, and why he didn’t visit flood-affected areas? He also challenged Rama Rao to come for an open debate on flood relief.

While talking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Sravan said, “KTR always talks about digital initiatives. Why can’t he maintain transparency in providing the list of beneficiaries for the public audit? Why are they presenting different numbers at different platforms? It is the public money which is being distributed to the victims and therefore, they should come up with a proper list of beneficiaries.”

The AICC spokesperson alleged that the TRS party was playing dirty politics and pocketing public money in the name of distribution. He demanded implementation of Kirloskar Committee’s report and demolition of 28,000 unauthorised constructions in the city.Meanwhile, BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind, said that Rama Rao would lose in Sircilla in the next election due to his arrogance. Lambasting Rama Rao, the Nizamabad MP said, KTR recalled double-decker bus only to attract GHMC voters.

Speaking at a press conference, Aravind said that Rama Rao had no moral right to criticise BJP workers and added that they were proud of the party worker, who took flood relief of `10,000, and then sat on a protest for those who hadn’t received compensation. Aravind demanded an apology from the Minister for “insulting” the BJP worker. Rebuking the MAUD Minister, Aravind said, “In Gujarat, Modi demolished illegal constructions, you must learn from him.”