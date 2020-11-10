STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Congress, BJP hit back at KTR, question flood relief in Hyderabad

Opposition parties hit back  at MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao for saying that Congress and BJP are politicising the flood-relief measures.

Published: 10th November 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Revanth Reddy speaks at a dharna near GHMC office against irregularities in flood relief, on Monday |RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposition parties hit back  at MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao for saying that Congress and BJP are politicising the flood-relief measures. Hitting out at Rama Rao, AICC spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju asked the former, where was Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during  the floods, and why he didn’t visit flood-affected areas? He also challenged Rama Rao to come for an open debate on flood relief. 

While talking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Sravan said, “KTR always talks about digital initiatives. Why can’t he maintain transparency in providing the list of beneficiaries for the public audit? Why are they presenting different numbers at different platforms? It is the public money which is being distributed to the victims and therefore, they should come up with a proper list of beneficiaries.” 

The AICC spokesperson alleged that the TRS party was playing dirty politics and pocketing public money in the name of distribution. He demanded implementation of Kirloskar Committee’s report and demolition of 28,000 unauthorised constructions in the city.Meanwhile, BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind, said that Rama Rao would lose in Sircilla in the next election due to his arrogance. Lambasting Rama Rao, the Nizamabad MP said, KTR recalled double-decker bus only to attract GHMC voters.

Speaking at a press conference, Aravind said that Rama Rao had no moral right to criticise BJP workers and added that they were proud of the party worker, who took flood relief of `10,000, and then sat on a protest for those who hadn’t received compensation. Aravind demanded an apology from the Minister for “insulting” the BJP worker. Rebuking the MAUD Minister, Aravind said, “In Gujarat, Modi demolished illegal constructions, you must learn from him.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp