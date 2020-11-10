Hyderabad may get nod only for green crackers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Only ‘green crackers’ might be legally allowed in Hyderabad this Diwali, which is less than a week away. Same might be the case with few other cities in Telangana, as per the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (Principal Bench), on Monday, banning fire crackers in the National Capital Region. The NGT issued direction that while fire crackers will be banned in the NCR from from midnight of November 9-10 to the midnight of November 30-December 1, 2020, in case of other cities/towns in the country, the availability of crackers will depend on the average ambient air quality there, during November last year.

Restricted timings

If the average ambient air quality of a city/town was categorised as ‘poor’ or worse during November last year, there will be total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of fire crackers. However, if the air quality was categorised as ‘moderate’ or better, then sale of green crackers will be allowed and the time for bursting of crackers will be restricted to two hours (8 pm to 10 pm) during Diwali and other festivals including New Year. Sources in the Telangana State Pollution Control Board told Express that Hyderabad’s average ambient air quality for last year November was between the ‘satisfactory’ and ‘moderate’ levels.

A look at the Air Quality Index for Hyderabad available in the public domain reveals that on most days, across most parts of the city the air quality is usually in the ‘moderate’ category, but a few areas like Sanathnagar also have ‘poor’ air quality on many days. However, the average is to be taken of all air quality monitoring stations in the city. Apart from Hyderabad, the air quality in other parts of Telangana such as Ramagundam and Warangal, are also usually at ‘moderate’ level, which means the NGT order on green crackers might apply there as well.