Hyderabad medical student in regional finals of facts digi quiz 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India Fact Quiz (IFQ), a digitally gamified quiz on data and facts on India is launching its grand finale with the regional and national finals starting this week. Syed Murtuza Hashmi from Telangana, along with three other semi-finalists from Karnataka will battle it out in the regional finals for South Zone; regional and national finals to be held from November 21-29. The 25-year-old is an MBBS, currently pursuing MD from Deccan College of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad. Out of 4,50,000 online participants, four semi-finalists from the West zone have been selected to compete in the regional final for the South zone. The winner of this round will qualify to participate in the national final, with three other finalists from the North, West, and East zones, and will compete for the grand championship trophy and the title of India’s first Fact Champion.

Launched in February 2020, India Fact Quiz was conceptualized with the objective of challenging and correcting the biases of India’s youth around data and facts on India, in sectors like health, education, gender, climate, welfare, and population. The championship, targeting the age group between 17-25, is created as a launchpad to identify the brightest and most factful young minds of India.