STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Minister KTR promises solution to all land, revenue disputes

KTR assured that no additional financial burden would be imposed on the poor for the land conferred on them.

Published: 10th November 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday assured that revenue and land title-related problems in various colonies in the city would be resolved and land ownership would be conferred to the poor. Several people from around 20 colonies from the Uppal Assembly segment called on Rama Rao on Monday and thanked the Minister for resolving their revenue related issues.

Residents of Uppal Ramantapur Bhagayat colony, Navodaya industrial association in Charlapalli, Sri Mahalakshmi Nagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, New Railway Colony and ECIL Officers colony were among those who called on Rama Rao. The government denotified land acquisition orders in these colonies, and allowed change of land use. 

Addressing the residents, KTR said land related issues were already resolved in Quthbullapur, Uppal, LB Nagar and Kukatpally Assembly segments, and title deeds had been provided to the poor for their lands. The Minister said with land records being uploaded on Dharani portal, registrations of land would be done in a transparent manner. KTR assured that no additional financial burden would be imposed on the poor for the land conferred on them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp