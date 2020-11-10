Minister KTR promises solution to all land, revenue disputes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday assured that revenue and land title-related problems in various colonies in the city would be resolved and land ownership would be conferred to the poor. Several people from around 20 colonies from the Uppal Assembly segment called on Rama Rao on Monday and thanked the Minister for resolving their revenue related issues.

Residents of Uppal Ramantapur Bhagayat colony, Navodaya industrial association in Charlapalli, Sri Mahalakshmi Nagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, New Railway Colony and ECIL Officers colony were among those who called on Rama Rao. The government denotified land acquisition orders in these colonies, and allowed change of land use.

Addressing the residents, KTR said land related issues were already resolved in Quthbullapur, Uppal, LB Nagar and Kukatpally Assembly segments, and title deeds had been provided to the poor for their lands. The Minister said with land records being uploaded on Dharani portal, registrations of land would be done in a transparent manner. KTR assured that no additional financial burden would be imposed on the poor for the land conferred on them.