STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Photo exhibition among trees

The sixth edition of Indian Photo Festival (IPF) begins from November 12 and its print exhibition will be showcased on the outer walking tracks of KBR Park

Published: 10th November 2020 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: How since the nip is in the air and the whole world is slowly coming to terms with a life infused with implications of the Covid-19 pandemic, there are events and silent celebrations that keep the sap flowing. And slowly the events are shifting both to the digital and the physical platforms.

That’s how the 6th edition of Indian Photo Festival (IPF) 2020 to be held in Hyderabad from November 12 to December 13 will have the print exhibition of photographs at the outer walking tracks of the KBR Park, Jubilee Hills, Says Aquin Mathews, the director of IPF, “The print display will have 21 exhibitions installed on the fence of the outer walking tracks of the national park. We also have 15 digital exhibitions which will be showcased at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur along with virtual 3D exhibitions will be presented online.”

The print exhibition under the shade of the trees will be displayed on foam walls. Adds Aquin, “We are trying to emulate a gallery wall there. The photographs will be printed on the walls starting from the main entrance to the outer right side walking trail on the fences till the check post. In galleries, we print on fine art paper which is not weather friendly. That’s why this time we chose foam. We have done something similar earlier as well.”

The festival has an open theme and several photographers from 60+ countries including the US, UK, Australia, Finland, New Zealand, Sweden, Hong Kong, Japan, Spain, Greece, Italy and Japan are expected to participate in the photo festival. IPF-Hyderabad is a not-for-profit initiative of Light Craft Foundation. It is organised in partnership with Telangana Tourism, and the State Art Gallery. The festival celebrates a range of Indian and International photography across all genres and attracts over 500,000 visits each year across venues. The festival has exhibited the works of more than 2,000 photographers and artists from all over the world and hosted more than a million visitors.

The speakers of this edition of IPF include Sebastio Salgado, Abir Abdullah, Paula Bronstein, Avijit Gupta, Dominique Hildrebrand, Ishan Tankha, Marcus Cederberg, Siegfried Hansen among others. Other salient of features of IPF are IPF Photography Grant, IPF Portrait Competition and an open call for Emerging Photographers who can show their works at the festival. 

— Saima Afreen
 saima@newindianexpress 
 @Sfreen

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp