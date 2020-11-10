Photo exhibition among trees

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: How since the nip is in the air and the whole world is slowly coming to terms with a life infused with implications of the Covid-19 pandemic, there are events and silent celebrations that keep the sap flowing. And slowly the events are shifting both to the digital and the physical platforms.

That’s how the 6th edition of Indian Photo Festival (IPF) 2020 to be held in Hyderabad from November 12 to December 13 will have the print exhibition of photographs at the outer walking tracks of the KBR Park, Jubilee Hills, Says Aquin Mathews, the director of IPF, “The print display will have 21 exhibitions installed on the fence of the outer walking tracks of the national park. We also have 15 digital exhibitions which will be showcased at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur along with virtual 3D exhibitions will be presented online.”

The print exhibition under the shade of the trees will be displayed on foam walls. Adds Aquin, “We are trying to emulate a gallery wall there. The photographs will be printed on the walls starting from the main entrance to the outer right side walking trail on the fences till the check post. In galleries, we print on fine art paper which is not weather friendly. That’s why this time we chose foam. We have done something similar earlier as well.”

The festival has an open theme and several photographers from 60+ countries including the US, UK, Australia, Finland, New Zealand, Sweden, Hong Kong, Japan, Spain, Greece, Italy and Japan are expected to participate in the photo festival. IPF-Hyderabad is a not-for-profit initiative of Light Craft Foundation. It is organised in partnership with Telangana Tourism, and the State Art Gallery. The festival celebrates a range of Indian and International photography across all genres and attracts over 500,000 visits each year across venues. The festival has exhibited the works of more than 2,000 photographers and artists from all over the world and hosted more than a million visitors.

The speakers of this edition of IPF include Sebastio Salgado, Abir Abdullah, Paula Bronstein, Avijit Gupta, Dominique Hildrebrand, Ishan Tankha, Marcus Cederberg, Siegfried Hansen among others. Other salient of features of IPF are IPF Photography Grant, IPF Portrait Competition and an open call for Emerging Photographers who can show their works at the festival.

